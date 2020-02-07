Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Mr Young turns 100, celebrates by watching Luton Town FC

PUBLISHED: 12:39 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 07 February 2020

Fred recieving his commemorative 100 shirt from Luton Town FC midfielder Andrew Shinnie. Picture: Gareth Owen/LTFC

A Welwyn Garden City resident celebrated his 100th birthday by doing what he does every weekend, going to watch Luton Town FC play.

Fred with his children celebrating his 100th birthday. Picture: Steve YoungFred with his children celebrating his 100th birthday. Picture: Steve Young

Fred Young, born on January 31 1920, who served in WWII and worked for British Aerospace, spends most of his free time following Championship side Luton Town FC around the country.

Having celebrated his birthday with his son, 57, and two daughters, 71 and 72, the day before, Fred went to watch bottom side Luton face top side West Brom away last Saturday.

During the warm-up he was presented with a shirt with 100 on the back by midfielder Andrew Shinnie, which may have been the highlight of the day as Luton lost 2-0.

According to Fred the trip to West Brom even outweighed the telegram from Buckingham Palace, despite the defeat.

Fred with Luton Town FC legend Mich Harford. Picture: Gareth Owen/LTFCFred with Luton Town FC legend Mich Harford. Picture: Gareth Owen/LTFC

Fred told Luton Town FC his favourite memory was "being one of over 25,000 who witnessed the comeback from 3-0 down to beat Newcastle 4-3 at Kenilworth Road in 1946".

He also told the club his secret to a long life: "Going out with the lads at the weekend, to the football. It keeps me going, and I try to live up to my name!"

Though he has lived in Welwyn Garden City nearly all his life, Fred has been watching Luton since 1946 and started going to both home and away games at the age of 90.

Steve Young and Fred Young. Picture: Steve YoungSteve Young and Fred Young. Picture: Steve Young

Fred's son, Steve Young, spoke to the WHTimes about his father's love for football: "It gets him out, it keeps him sane, it gives him something to do.

"he's just happy to be going, it has kept him alive."

Throughout his career Fred worked on building aircraft wings in Hatfield and served on a minesweeper in WWII.

Steve said that his father's life had nearly been cut short during the war.

Once while working at the Hatfield Aerodrome site, the air raid siren went off and upon approaching one of the two shelters he saw two of his supervisors were in a heated debate outside.

Not wishing to push past or disturb them he went to the other shelter instead, if he hadn't he may have ended up amongst those who died in that shelter when it was bombed that day.

Fred currently has no plans to stop going to every home and away game, with the next away match taking place in Middlesborough.

