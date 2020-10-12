Welwyn Garden City’s fountain turned pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Welwyn Garden City's fountain has turned the water pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Picture: WHBC Archant

The newly repaired Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City, has been turned pink to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

Mayor Roger Trigg putting in the pink dye into the fountain. Picture: WHBC Mayor Roger Trigg putting in the pink dye into the fountain. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has again partnered with locally based pharmaceuticals company Roche UK to dye the fountain in a colourful display of support for the fight against breast cancer.

Councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member, governance, public health and climate change said: “I’m delighted that we are continuing our long-running partnership with Roche UK to raise awareness of breast cancer.

“It’s an important issue that touches so many of us in some way.

A Breast Cancer Awareness Month sign by the fountain. Picture: WHBC A Breast Cancer Awareness Month sign by the fountain. Picture: WHBC

“Turning the Coronation Fountain pink provides a visual reminder of this and raises awareness of the disease locally, something that is even more important this year with screening programmes affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Emma Howard, breast cancer marketing partner, Roche UK, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Welwyn Hatfield Council to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, especially during this unprecedented time. Now more than ever we want to take this opportunity to support the breast cancer community in raising awareness of the importance of increasing breast cancer screening.”

The fountain, which needed repairs following a flood in the plant room, will remain pink until October 31 when the colour will be removed and the water will become clear again.