Bottled water and white gloves replaces prosecco as Welwyn Garden City bridal shop reopens

Appointments are now open only for the bride to be and one guest, the rest will be able to join in via Facetime/Zoom. Picture: Supplied Archant

The owner of a Welwyn Garden City bridal shop, which reopened today, described the obstacles they have had to navigate in order to open their business during a pandemic.

Birdcage Bridal Boutique will be offering bottled water and white gloves in place of prosecco as part of new safety measures. Picture: Supplied Birdcage Bridal Boutique will be offering bottled water and white gloves in place of prosecco as part of new safety measures. Picture: Supplied

Birdcage Bridal Boutique closed on March 23 but has still been delivering dresses to brides – although the owners feel it’s not a business they can do successfully online.

Co-owner Anne-Marie, who had to postpone her own wedding due to the lockdown, thinks that the shop needed to be opened as brides don’t want to shop online for a wedding dress.

She said: “Brides like to feel the quality of the dresses and enjoy the whole experience of choosing the dress for their big day.

“We have many new measures in place that we hope won’t impact too much on the bride’s experience. We have built in extra time between appointments for cleaning, we have gloves and masks available for ourselves and our brides. Our usual, relaxed style, appointments are now open only for the bride to be and one guest, the rest will be able to join in via Facetime or Zoom.

“There will have to be a restriction also on how many dresses the brides can try during the appointment as they need to be held back for a couple of days after being tried on.”

Talking about her own wedding, which was scheduled for this Saturday, Anne-Marie empathized with other brides who have postponed their big day.

She said: “After the restrictions were announced, we were hoping to keep the date for the wedding, pop across the road to church and just have a couple of people. We would then re-enact the entire day as it was supposed to be on our anniversary next year.”

Anne-Marie now hopes to move the date to August and host a big event next year.

She added: “I have chosen my dress already, it is not one we have in the shop so I don’t see anyone else wearing it first.

“It is actually quite difficult when you see brides in dresses all the time to find a dress you love.”

Anne-Marie also mentioned her feeling of excitement “to welcome back brides who have been waiting all this time to try their dresses on, as well as new brides who are just beginning this part of their wedding journey”.

She added: “It will be ‘business as normal’ with a twist, for now the prosecco is on hold while we offer bottled water and white gloves slightly change the usual easy flow of the experience.”