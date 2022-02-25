Welwyn Garden City to host protest over Ukraine invasion

Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine are set to be held across the UK this weekend, including in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: PA

A protest is set to be held in Welwyn Garden City this weekend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

Russian forces invaded their neighbour in the early hours of Thursday morning, launching attacks on major cities including the capital Kiev, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposing sanctions and describing the situation as a ‘catastrophe’.

A protest standing in solidarity with Ukraine will be held in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday at 4pm, with plans to gather at Coronation Fountain in Parkway.

The event has been organised by POMOC – the Polish Migrants Organise for Change – with gatherings set to take place in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

People take part in "Stand with Ukraine" public demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Credit: PA

POMOC, co-directors Magda Fabianczyk and Marzena Zukowska, have called the invasion ‘an attack on a democratic and peaceful Europe’, saying: “The Polish community stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

“Russia's attack on Ukraine is an attack on a democratic and peaceful Europe. This tragic time shows how important co-operation between Poland, the European Union and the UK is, and that our countries depend on each other.

“We must now keep a close eye on the actions of our authorities, making sure they respond to the needs of the Ukrainian government, even if it is at the cost of our temporary inconvenience.”

Other Polish activist groups including Dziewuchy Londyn and KOD UK will be involved in the protest, with KOD UK co-founder Malgorzata Hallewell calling on Europe to support Ukraine after it was ‘let down’ in the past.

A woman claiming to be a Tatar, a Turkic ethnic group native to the Volga-Ural region of Russia, protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Kensington, London. - Credit: PA

“The world let Ukraine down. When in 1994 Ukraine voluntarily gave up their nuclear arsenal, world leaders including John Major and Bill Clinton declared to guarantee Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity of its borders,” she said.

“Ukrainians proved during Maidan that they want to live in democratic and European country. Many paid with their lives for this dream.

“That's why, as an international community, we owe them our unconditional support: humanitarian, economic, political and military.

“We cannot allow one psychopathic serial killer's sick ambitions to dictate the future of a sovereign nation.”

To find out more about the Welwyn Garden City protest, contact michal.siewniak1@gmil.com.