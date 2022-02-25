Welwyn Garden City to host protest over Ukraine invasion
- Credit: PA
A protest is set to be held in Welwyn Garden City this weekend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
Russian forces invaded their neighbour in the early hours of Thursday morning, launching attacks on major cities including the capital Kiev, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposing sanctions and describing the situation as a ‘catastrophe’.
A protest standing in solidarity with Ukraine will be held in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday at 4pm, with plans to gather at Coronation Fountain in Parkway.
The event has been organised by POMOC – the Polish Migrants Organise for Change – with gatherings set to take place in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
POMOC, co-directors Magda Fabianczyk and Marzena Zukowska, have called the invasion ‘an attack on a democratic and peaceful Europe’, saying: “The Polish community stands in solidarity with Ukraine.
“Russia's attack on Ukraine is an attack on a democratic and peaceful Europe. This tragic time shows how important co-operation between Poland, the European Union and the UK is, and that our countries depend on each other.
“We must now keep a close eye on the actions of our authorities, making sure they respond to the needs of the Ukrainian government, even if it is at the cost of our temporary inconvenience.”
Most Read
- 1 Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'
- 2 Injured man hospitalised after being found on Beaconsfield Road in Hatfield
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Herts drug dealer, 28, from London jailed for more than seven years
- 5 Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden
- 6 The Rolling Stones and the chaos of the 1976 Knebworth Festival
- 7 Window prised open and bank card stolen from Hatfield property
- 8 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
- 9 Grant Shapps MP bans Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, from UK airspace
- 10 Search and rescue dog teams training at Panshanger Park
Other Polish activist groups including Dziewuchy Londyn and KOD UK will be involved in the protest, with KOD UK co-founder Malgorzata Hallewell calling on Europe to support Ukraine after it was ‘let down’ in the past.
“The world let Ukraine down. When in 1994 Ukraine voluntarily gave up their nuclear arsenal, world leaders including John Major and Bill Clinton declared to guarantee Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity of its borders,” she said.
“Ukrainians proved during Maidan that they want to live in democratic and European country. Many paid with their lives for this dream.
“That's why, as an international community, we owe them our unconditional support: humanitarian, economic, political and military.
“We cannot allow one psychopathic serial killer's sick ambitions to dictate the future of a sovereign nation.”
To find out more about the Welwyn Garden City protest, contact michal.siewniak1@gmil.com.