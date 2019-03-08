Welwyn Garden City man runs London Marathon in memory of mother

Mark Morgan from Welwyn Garden City, who is running the London Marathon for Brain Research UK, with his son James, who ran the marathon last year. Picture: Mark Morgan Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man is following in his son’s footsteps by running the London Marathon in memory of his mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Morgan from Welwyn Garden City is running the London Marathon in memory of his mum Angela. Picture: Mark Morgan Mark Morgan from Welwyn Garden City is running the London Marathon in memory of his mum Angela. Picture: Mark Morgan

Mark Morgan, 54, is raising money for Brain Research UK after his mother Angela died from a brain tumour in 2016.

Last year his son James, now 22, ran the London Marathon for the same charity, completing the run within five hours.

Mark, who lives in Pentley Close, said: “A year ago, I watched my son James complete the London Marathon in memory of his grandmother, my amazing mum, a caring, kind and loving Italian lady – and mad as a box of frogs!

“My mum had fairly recently lost her battle with a brain tumour, so it was a very emotional day for me. I got a bit over-excited and put myself forward to run this year.

Mark Morgan will be running the London Marathon in memory of his mother who died from a brain tumour. Picture: Mark Morgan Mark Morgan will be running the London Marathon in memory of his mother who died from a brain tumour. Picture: Mark Morgan

“It's quite possibly the most ridiculous idea I've ever had, but too late now – I'm in!”

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 28, and Mark plans to raise £2,400 for the charity on his JustGiving page, and a further £4,000 on his Virgin Money Giving page.

You may also want to watch:

He is also raising money through a charity golf day on May 9 at WGC Golf Club, where he has been a member for more than 20 years and volunteered as director for over a decade.

Last year the golf club also ran a charity day for the Morgans, helping them raise more than £1,000.

When James ran the marathon he raised £3,500 in total, exceeding his £2,500 target. He ran partly for his grandmother and partly for his friend's mum, who also died of a brain tumour.

James said: “The charity is very close to home for my family, friends, and I. With my grandmother it happened very quickly and had a substantial impact on our family.

“She was a truly amazing person and was adored by so many for her boundless positivity and happiness.”

Brain Research UK works to improve the survival rates of patients who develop a neurological condition, and their quality of life.

For details of the charity golf day contact david@wgcgc.co.uk.

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-morgan21 or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/mark-morgan-SAVMLMBONDS3332019-142094.