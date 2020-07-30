Welwyn Garden City runner completes Hertfordshire Way in record time for charity

Adam at the end of the run. Picture: Adam Jacobs Archant

A Welwyn Garden City runner has completed the fastest known time of the Hertfordshire Way, raising more than £750 for charity in the process.

Adam about to reach the finish line, almost 57 hours after he left. Picture: Adam Jacobs Adam about to reach the finish line, almost 57 hours after he left. Picture: Adam Jacobs

Adam Jacobs, 36, ran a total of 195 miles in 56 hours 56 minutes to help raise money for Nerve Tumours UK.

Nerve Tumours UK is a charity which works with people suffering from Neurofibromatosis, like Adam, who had to have surgery to remove a tumour on his spine that was causing him to lose control of his left leg.

Adam told the WHTimes about his continuous two day and nine hour run, he said: “The run went really well for the most part, though weather did play havoc with most plans with rain for most of Monday.

“That meant that I had to do a bit more foot care than planned and ran out of socks until my support crew managed to get some washed and dried overnight.

One of many sock changes. Picture: Adam Jacobs One of many sock changes. Picture: Adam Jacobs

“The sun and heat on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday also meant I needed to carry more water and food with me on the trail to keep energy levels up.”

His run began in Royston on Monday morning and finished there just over two days later. On his journey he also ran through Wallington, Willian, Codicote, St Albans, Markyate, Tring Station, Kings Langley, Shenley, Cuffley, Broxbourne, Hertford, Widford, Bishop’s Stortford and Hare Street.

Adam added: “In total over the near 57 hours I slept for a total of about 30 to 40 minutes split over three occasions, all in the back of the support vehicle.

Adam's wife helped him along the way and will be attempting the run herself in August. Picture: Adam Jacobs Adam's wife helped him along the way and will be attempting the run herself in August. Picture: Adam Jacobs

“I also found unfortunately a couple of trail markers looked to have been vandalised on the route, which led to one or two moments trying to refind the route and a nightime trip through a big patch of nettles! There was also a diversion round a section of trail due to a new bypass construction which added few miles there too.

“In total, my run came in at 195 miles which was 15 more than anticipated. Considering all this, I am happy with the time which still managed to set a new record fastest known time for the route.

“I really enjoyed my time on the trail and discovered some beautiful sections and hidden gems like Broxbourne woods in our own county of Hertfordshire.”

Adam also thanked his wife and mother who helped him many times along the run and even greeted him with ice lollies and cider at the finish.

A quick pit stop to refuel. Picture: Adam Jacobs A quick pit stop to refuel. Picture: Adam Jacobs

If you would like to donate to Adam’s cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-jacobs-herts-way-fkt.