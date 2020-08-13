Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club supports charity in difficult times
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 August 2020
The Rotary Club of Welwyn Garden City has been doing its best to give backing to the town’s hard-working charities throughout the pandemic.
The club donated £250 to Jubilee House Care Trust, which supports people with learning disabilities, last week.
Based in WGC Jubilee House Care Trust provides individually tailored care and support through a wide range of services, for both adults and children.
Andy Forrow, past president of the club, said: “Jubilee House is very much in our hearts as it’s local and it’s somewhere that our albeit small donations can make a difference.”
Jubilee House Care Trust CEO Jon Pratten and fundraiser Emma Davis, received a visit from Rotarians Andy and Susan Forrow. Suitably distanced, Jon and Emma received a second Rotary cheque this year that will go towards the charity’s continuing safety assurance programme for its users and staff.
