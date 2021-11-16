News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Rotary club raises £2,500 for homeless charity

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:06 PM November 16, 2021
Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club Herts Young Homeless

Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club made their biggest ever single donation by raising £2,500 for Herts Young Homeless. - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club

Welwyn Garden City Rotary has raised £2,500 for Herts Young Homeless – the club’s biggest ever single donation.

Money was raised through president-elect Sue Forrow’s Open Gardens event.

“More than 650 people visited a selection of six beautiful gardens in the Sherrards area of our wonderful town,” she said.

“They studied the garden designs, admired the planting and ate copious quantities of cream teas, all in the interests of local charities including Herts Young Homeless.

“Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club is proud to have boosted the charity at such an important time and wish HYH every success in the future.”

Sue, along with president Coral Walton and former president John Walton, presented a cheque to the charity which was received by Sue Cumming, co-ordinator of the Friends of Herts Young Homeless, and live-in support worker Michele Jones.

person
