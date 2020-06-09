Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:08 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 09 June 2020

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

A Welwyn Garden City road has been closed following a traffic accident.

Hertfordshire County Council Highways tweeted at 2.26pm that Mill Green Road was closed at the junction with Peartree Lane due to an RTC

Police are at the scene and drivers are asked to avoid this route if possible.

