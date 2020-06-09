Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash
PUBLISHED: 15:08 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 09 June 2020
Archant
A Welwyn Garden City road has been closed following a traffic accident.
Hertfordshire County Council Highways tweeted at 2.26pm that Mill Green Road was closed at the junction with Peartree Lane due to an RTC
Police are at the scene and drivers are asked to avoid this route if possible.
