Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City residents tidy up town centre

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 June 2019

The volunteers gathered by the Coronation Fountain on Sunday

The volunteers gathered by the Coronation Fountain on Sunday

Archant

Over 30 people of all ages came together on Sunday to participate in the BIG WGC Clean Up.

Volunteers hard at workVolunteers hard at work

Over 30 people of all ages came together on Sunday to participate in the BIG WGC Clean Up.

Within 90 minutes local businesses, councillors, employees and residents managed to clean up over 20 bags of litter from the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

The clean-up was part funded by a £21k government grant given to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to work with the local community to clean up the borough's high streets. The funding was also used to purchase new litter bins.

The event, organised by the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) team, saw volunteers disperse around town to tackle areas identified as needing additional attention.

WGC BID senior ambassador Lee Rowark said: "We achieved a lot but there is still work to be done, we want to make sure our town is litter-free in time for its 100th birthday celebrations in 2020."

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning at WHBC, said: "The grant from government has allowed us to work with our communities to help to improve areas of Welwyn Hatfield where we shop, socialise and work."

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New careers hub coming to Herts to help students in the world of work

Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage has been selected as the lead school for a new Hertfordshire career hub. Picture: Grace Gardner

Welwyn Garden City residents tidy up town centre

The volunteers gathered by the Coronation Fountain on Sunday

Welwyn Cemetery fly-tipped rubbish to be removed

Fly tipping at Welwyn Cemetery in the village. Picture: Sharon Tasker.

£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor’s surgery put forward

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

Potters Bar High Street set for roadworks closure

Potters Bar High Street is set to be closed for roadworks. Picture: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists