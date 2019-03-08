Welwyn Garden City residents tidy up town centre

The volunteers gathered by the Coronation Fountain on Sunday Archant

Over 30 people of all ages came together on Sunday to participate in the BIG WGC Clean Up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers hard at work Volunteers hard at work

Over 30 people of all ages came together on Sunday to participate in the BIG WGC Clean Up.

Within 90 minutes local businesses, councillors, employees and residents managed to clean up over 20 bags of litter from the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

The clean-up was part funded by a £21k government grant given to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to work with the local community to clean up the borough's high streets. The funding was also used to purchase new litter bins.

The event, organised by the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) team, saw volunteers disperse around town to tackle areas identified as needing additional attention.

WGC BID senior ambassador Lee Rowark said: "We achieved a lot but there is still work to be done, we want to make sure our town is litter-free in time for its 100th birthday celebrations in 2020."

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning at WHBC, said: "The grant from government has allowed us to work with our communities to help to improve areas of Welwyn Hatfield where we shop, socialise and work."