Seating area at railway station gets Pride Month makeover

Published: 11:02 AM June 25, 2021

A flowerbox and seating area at Welwyn Garden City station has been revamped with a rainbow to celebrate Pride Month.

After noticing some damage to the bench, station staff gave it a fresh lick of paint – and decided that the colours of the rainbow would help brighten things up and show support for the LGBT+ community.

The flowerbed and seating area which has been painted in rainbow colours - Credit: GTR

Area manager for Great Northern Mark Powell said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve our stations to give our customers a better journey experience. Instead of leaving the bench as its natural wood colour, we decided this would be a great opportunity to add some colour to the station and celebrate Pride Month with both our colleagues and customers."

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Great Northern, has an internal LGBT+ Network open to all employees and earlier this month marked Pride Month with a virtual event to celebrate diversity in rail with colleagues across the industry.