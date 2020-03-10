Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:59 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 10 March 2020

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

A parent of students who attend a Welwyn Garden City school has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Monk's Walk School students have been self-isolating since realising the possibility of contamination, but have not shown any symptoms of the illness.

The Public Health England tracing team are aware of this, along with Public Health Hertfordshire.

Public Health England have confirmed that there is no additional risk to students or staff at the school and their advice is for the school to remain open.

A statement on the Monk's Walk website said: 'We continue to have a very small number who are self-isolating for various reasons and we thank parents and carers for being vigilant and following the national guidance.

'There are no plans to close all or part of the school site.

'Work is being sent home for students who are self-isolating.'

