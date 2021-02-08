News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Garden City pupil 'honoured' to sing in charity choir for NHS

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM February 8, 2021   
Shivani

Shivani Patel attends Bishop's Hatfield Girl's School - Credit: Supplied

A Welwyn Garden City pupil has joined a choir made up of children across the UK to pay tribute to key workers and raise much-needed funds for the NHS and the NSPCC.

After seeing an appeal on Facebook Shivani Pate wanted to raise the national collective voice to raise £2,000 for 240 NHS charities in the UK and the NSPCC by singing ‘You Raise Me Up’.

The Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School student, who usually performs with the dance school North Star Academy, said: “To be able to say thank you to all our key workers and pay tribute to everyone who has done so much for us, is such an honour.

"To do it through a 1,000 voice choir means a lot to me as music is universally known to move people and the power of song can truly unite people and reach into their hearts. I will be contributing to a creation with people I have never met which sends a powerful message about the role of community and union during these difficult times.”

Brendan O’Neill, from Derbyshire, who runs Midlands Music Services Ltd, came up with the idea of bringing a virtual children’s choir together as a tribute to the country's key workers and to raise cash for the two charities.

