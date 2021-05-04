Pupil wins competition to name fire engine 'SAVIOUR'

Published: 3:39 PM May 4, 2021

Emily Ahmed from Applecroft School who won the best fire safety message - Credit: Applecroft School

A Welwyn Garden City pupil has won a competition to name a fire engine, choosing the name ' SAVIOUR'.

Freddie Philpot of Holwell Primary School will get to spend a morning at WGC fire station pretending to be a firefighter and see his winning name on the appliance.

Everyone at White Watch thought that the name was very appropriate as it means ‘a person who saves someone or something from danger of difficulty’.

The idea for the competition, by White Watch at Welwyn Garden City Fire Station, was to remind young people of fire safety and to promote checking smoke alarms.

Watch Commander Steve Smith came up with the idea to not only name the fire engine at WGC but also for the young people to colour the fire engine poster in, and to see who could come up with the best fire safety message.

Freddie and Holly Philpot of Holwell Primary School - Credit: Holwell Primary School

The response they had was "unbelievable" and after much deliberation White Watch Welwyn Garden City chose a winner for each category.

The winner for ‘name the fire engine’ went to Freddie with ‘SAVIOUR’.

The winner for the best fire safety message went to Emily Ahmed from Applecroft School with ‘No Games with Flames’.

The winner for the best colouring in of the fire engine went to Holly Philpot, also from Holwell Primary school.