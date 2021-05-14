Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Published: 4:27 PM May 14, 2021

A planning proposal has been submitted which, if approved, would turn Welwyn Garden City's B&Q into 151 flats.

However, the proposal is not supported by B&Q, which has a lease on the store until late 2024.

The application shows that the current building in Swallowfields would be turned into three blocks, each up to five storeys tall.

One block would have 29 one-bed flats, 28 two-bed flats and two three-bed flats.

While the other two blocks would comprise of 20 one-bed flats, 18 two-bed flats and eight three-bed flats.

The current building would be demolished and the large Tarmac car park would be removed but the planning application still would still have 151 unallocated car parking spaces and 16 additional spaces provided for visitors.

The site is described as a sustainable location, with good access to public transport and pedestrian and cycle networks.

A B&Q spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a planning application that has been submitted for the Swallowfields site. B&Q remains committed to a store in the Welwyn Garden City area and intends to object to the planning application.

"The lease on the store runs until October 2024 and the store will remain open as usual until at least then. As soon as we have any further details our colleagues will be the first to know.”

Nearby developments

The B&Q site is close to several other developments which are referenced in it's planning statement.

Beside B&Q is Inspira House, which was previously converted into 54 flats.

Adjacent to Inspira House on the opposite side of Swallow End is a further office that has been converted and extended to provide

residential development.

Next to B&Q is the Norton building which is currently used as offices and a gym but has planning permission to turn the first, second and third storeys into 59 flats.

On 73 Bridge Road East there is a proposed development for for 111 flats.

To view the full planning application visit here.