Welwyn Garden City firm ParrotPrint said it has seen a "huge spike" in orders featuring Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: ParrotPrint.com

A Welwyn Garden City printing company has seen a "huge spike" in orders for images of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since the Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, people from across Hertfordshire and the world have paid tribute to the monarch.

ParrotPrint, a photo processing company, has now revealed that three quarters of all orders over the past week have featured images of the Queen.

The majority of these images have been large canvas prints, and staff believe customers have been hanging them in prominent positions in their homes.

One of ParrotPrint's products in the works, featuring a picture of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: ParrotPrint.com

A ParrotPrint spokesperson said: "We’ve seen a huge spike in orders as customers request canvas prints of the late Queen.

"Many people have a favourite photo of Her Majesty and are keen to have it hanging in a prominent position in their home.

"The orders started coming in as soon as her death was announced and we have seen the demand increase throughout the week.

"It really has been very moving to see how much love and respect there is out there for Queen Elizabeth.

"Millions of people are keen to mark her passing and pay their own respects however they can."