Art studio raises more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with Welwyn Garden City print

PUBLISHED: 13:37 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 21 May 2020

Alison Stirton-Croft, team leader of the Inpatient Unit at Isabel Hospice and Clare Leach. Picture: Brothership Studio

Archant

A Hertfordshire-based charity has raised more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice through selling prints of towns around the county.

Welwyn Garden City print. Picture: Brothership StudioWelwyn Garden City print. Picture: Brothership Studio

Brothership Studio, based in Hertford, heard about the recent kitchen fire at Isabel Hospice and decided they wanted to help.

The studio has already raised £36,000 for the East & North Herts Hospitals charity through a combination of print sales and online art auctions, but all profits from their Welwyn Garden City print goes to Isabel Hospice.

Clare Leach, web designer for Brothership Studio, said: “We’ve raised over £2,000 for Isabel Hospice and we’re still selling prints daily.

Knebworth print. Picture: Brothership StudioKnebworth print. Picture: Brothership Studio

“The funds we have raised so far for the NHS have been used to create wellbeing rooms for all the staff on the COVID-19 wards and we plan to keep going and introduce a new print to the series weekly.

The Welwyn Garden City print costs £26 with all profits going straight to Isabel Hospice.

Prints can be purchased from www.brothershipstudio.com.



























