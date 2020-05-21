Art studio raises more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with Welwyn Garden City print
PUBLISHED: 13:37 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 21 May 2020
Archant
A Hertfordshire-based charity has raised more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice through selling prints of towns around the county.
Brothership Studio, based in Hertford, heard about the recent kitchen fire at Isabel Hospice and decided they wanted to help.
The studio has already raised £36,000 for the East & North Herts Hospitals charity through a combination of print sales and online art auctions, but all profits from their Welwyn Garden City print goes to Isabel Hospice.
Clare Leach, web designer for Brothership Studio, said: “We’ve raised over £2,000 for Isabel Hospice and we’re still selling prints daily.
“The funds we have raised so far for the NHS have been used to create wellbeing rooms for all the staff on the COVID-19 wards and we plan to keep going and introduce a new print to the series weekly.
The Welwyn Garden City print costs £26 with all profits going straight to Isabel Hospice.
Prints can be purchased from www.brothershipstudio.com.
