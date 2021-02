Published: 10:28 AM February 5, 2021

There has been a power cut in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of people have been affected by a power cut in Welwyn Garden City this morning.

An underground electricity cable faulted on a high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

According to UK Power Networks 625 customers from Haldens, Peartree and Panshanger have been impacted by the power cut.

Power is estimated to be returned by midday to 1pm.