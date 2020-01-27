Advanced search

National Lottery funding awarded to renevate Welwyn Garden City poster booths

PUBLISHED: 18:10 27 January 2020

The poster booths were designed in the 1950s. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Welwyn Garden City Society has received £29,600 of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Town Trails and Poster Booth Project.

This project, which aims to provide greater focus on the town centre and local history, will restore two iconic poster booths situated at a key intersection of Welwyn Garden City's town centre.

They were designed by the town's architect, Louis de Soissons, to celebrate the Festival of Britain in 1951, but have fallen into disrepair.

The society will refurbish them by replacing their hoardings with panels where the town's heritage can be highlighted.

The work is set to be completed by late spring.

Shaun O'Reilly, project leader, said: "We are delighted that we've received this support thanks to the National Lottery and all its players.

"These poster booths have blighted the town centre for far too long and we are a step closer to making them serve a useful purpose again.

Their refurbishment will be the Society's contribution to the town's centenary."

