Post delayed due to staff self-isolating at Royal Mail

Published: 5:21 PM January 27, 2021

After more than 20 staff needed to self-isolating at the Royal Mail in Welwyn Garden City, the post is still seeing delays.

This follows the Royal Mail confirming earlier this month that Hatfield was also experiencing delays.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told the WHT: “Across the UK, our people are working hard to deliver as comprehensive a service as possible to all our customers in challenging circumstances.

"Despite our best endeavours, it is possible that some areas of the country may experience a reduction in service levels due to higher volumes of mail during the lockdown, the ongoing impact of COVID-related staff absences and necessary social distancing measures at local mail centres and delivery offices.

"Right from the start of this crisis, we have played a key role keeping the country connected. Every single letter and parcel is important to us. Like most organisations, we have a number of employees who are self-isolating in line with government guidance.

"This has a direct impact on our staffing levels, especially in areas where there are higher levels of local outbreaks. We are working hard to deliver as normal a service as we can, drawing in extra resource and offering additional overtime where possible.

"We remain grateful to all our customers in these areas for their patience and understanding as our dedicated workforce work hard to deliver these exceptional volumes, whilst also adhering to necessary social distancing measures. We always endeavour to keep our customers updated on any changes to our services.

"We have a dedicated section on our website. Throughout the pandemic, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first.”