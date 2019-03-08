Welwyn Garden City residents voice fears over antisocial behaviour

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team held a priority-setting forum in Welwyn Garden City to discuss where resources would be focused over the next few months.

Antisocial behaviour, traveller encampments and bike thefts were among numerous crimes discussed at the meeting - which was also live-streamed on Twitter for the public.

Inspector Wayne Nash, who led the gathering, said: "As part of Op Brillo, the operation to tackle antisocial behaviour in Welwyn Garden City, we've increased police patrols during school holidays. However, it's clear from your questions that antisocial behaviour is still a large concern for residents in Welwyn Garden City."

He added that his team will now consider the feedback before setting three priorities for each area covered by the safer neighbourhood team. He said: "If you've got concerns, or would like to give your feedback about the live-stream, please let us know using our new feedback service called echo."