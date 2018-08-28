Dog unit and helicopter in Welwyn Garden City police search

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police were out in force yesterday evening as they hunted for a burglar in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called at 5.56pm to reports of a burglary at a house in Elm Gardens, Welwyn Garden City.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “A man was seen making off from the property in the direction of Youngs Rise before returning to the same property in Elm Gardens.

“Police attended and carried out significant enquiries, however the man was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

“The dog unit and National Police Air Service assisted.

“A rear door was smashed and required boarding up.”

The offender is described as being medium height and wearing a grey hoodie.

Residents took to social media to discuss the heavy police presence in their neighbourhood.

•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 640 of January 9.