New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council gave the go-ahead, yesterday, for new pay-and-display parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City.

The machines are set to be installed in the town centre at the Hunter's Bridge multi-storey, Campus West, Campus East Upper, Campus East Lower and Cherry Tree car parks.

WHBC - which owns the car parks - says this will mean no change in car park charges for motorists.

A WHBC spokeswoman confirmed there will be a small additional cost to the council, but said: "Only in terms of the initial acquisition of the pay and display machines".

She added that, as the existing machines, which are currently operated by CP Plus, are coming to the end of their life-span,

"the running of the car parks will cost broadly the same day to day".

Season tickets, which range from monthly to quarterly and annual, will be available as normal as well.

And there will now be the option to pay via cash, credit card/contactless and through an App, allowing for greater flexibility for all users.

"You can downloaded a parking App on your phone to remotely extend your parking, saving time and hassle," the spokeswoman added.

WHBC Cllr Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for parking and planning, said on the new machines being installed:

"As the contract with CP Plus was coming to an end in September, and the machines have reached the end of their useful lives, we were keen to see how we could improve the parking experience of our residents and shoppers while tendering for the new contract.

"Having different payment options is part of this consideration.

"Additionally, civil enforcement officers will continue to patrol these car parks on their daily round, as we're aware that many visitors find them a reassuring presence.

"They will also be on hand to give advice where needed."

It is not clear which company will supply and install the new car parking machines as this was a restricted item on the agenda of the council's cabinet yesterday.

The council website states: "The reason for this item is to enable the award of contract to be made."