New charges introduced 'to make country park more sustainable'

Published: 2:48 PM February 4, 2021

Owners of a Welwyn Garden City park have plans to turn it into what they claim is a sustainable country park and nature reserve for the future.

Mineral extraction company Tarmac, which has owned Panshanger Park since the 1980s, has said that alongside some of the first improvements, a parking charge will be introduced.

It will also see new access infrastructure for Thieves Lane car park, including new gates and entrance signs.

The move follows a recent announcement by the company to seek planning permission by the end of the month for a new, chargeable car park on the west side of the grounds.

From this summer, Thieves Lane car park will be staffed seven days a week by two parking attendants, who will also be on hand with information about the park and to help ensure the car park operates safely.

You may also want to watch:

The park itself will be given a facelift, with the installation of new interpretation boards to provide visitors with information about the park's history and wildlife. In addition, the boards will feature a map to guide people around.

Michael Charlton, estates manager, said: “The parking charge is being introduced to help support the sustainability and management of the park. The money raised from the car park will be reinvested to help fund our long-term improvement plans.

“However, we’re conscious that this may result in people trying to avoid the charges and parking outside of the park, which we know is already an area of concern for residents.

"To try to avoid this we’re making enquiries with the relevant local authority to see what parking restrictions could be implemented outside the park. We’ll also be making Herts police aware of our intentions for Thieves Lane car park.”

The final charge for Thieves Lane has not been decided, but Tarmac thinks it will be in the range of £2 to £3.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to Panshanger Park are advised by Tarmac to adhere to local and national restrictions and only visit the park if permitted to do so. Under national lockdown regulations, people should not travel outside of their local area for exercise.

Visitors to the park are also reminded to be considerate of local residents and only park where it is safe to do so.