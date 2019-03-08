Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Welwyn Garden City is on track to be included in the roll out of Oyster and contactless ticketing this year.

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards or devices arrived at Cuffley, as well as Hertford North and Bayford, on Tuesday and will soon be extended further into Hertfordshire by Govia Thameslink Railway.

The route to Welwyn Garden City and stations south of Luton Airport Parkway should also be included later this year.

Welwyn Garden City will have contactless facilities but not Oyster.

Mark Kemp, Hertfordshire County Council’s director of environment and infrastructure, said: “We have been pushing for the introduction of contactless payment including Oyster to other stations in Hertfordshire for many years in our discussions with the Department for Transport and Transport for London (TfL).

“We’d like to see contactless ticketing rolled out to all stations in the county to provide seamless travel with TfL bus, trains and tubes, so that Hertfordshire is incorporated into the London fare zoning system.

“There is a Department for Transport consultation on extending contactless ticketing in the south-east, and we will be responding to that by the end of April.”

Pay-as-you-go provides cheaper fares for all single and most return journeys to London terminals on weekdays.

For most “turn up and go” type journeys, especially those that involve onwards travel within the London zones, Pay-As-You-Go will be the cheapest option.

Regular commuters are advised to continue to buy their season tickets either in paper or on the Key Smartcard.