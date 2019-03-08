Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

PUBLISHED: 11:10 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 04 April 2019

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Welwyn Garden City is on track to be included in the roll out of Oyster and contactless ticketing this year.

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards or devices arrived at Cuffley, as well as Hertford North and Bayford, on Tuesday and will soon be extended further into Hertfordshire by Govia Thameslink Railway.

The route to Welwyn Garden City and stations south of Luton Airport Parkway should also be included later this year.

• READ MORE: Cheaper fares for Cuffley commuters as option of Oyster and Contactless payments introduced

Welwyn Garden City will have contactless facilities but not Oyster.

Mark Kemp, Hertfordshire County Council’s director of environment and infrastructure, said: “We have been pushing for the introduction of contactless payment including Oyster to other stations in Hertfordshire for many years in our discussions with the Department for Transport and Transport for London (TfL).

“We’d like to see contactless ticketing rolled out to all stations in the county to provide seamless travel with TfL bus, trains and tubes, so that Hertfordshire is incorporated into the London fare zoning system.

“There is a Department for Transport consultation on extending contactless ticketing in the south-east, and we will be responding to that by the end of April.”

Pay-as-you-go provides cheaper fares for all single and most return journeys to London terminals on weekdays.

For most “turn up and go” type journeys, especially those that involve onwards travel within the London zones, Pay-As-You-Go will be the cheapest option.

Regular commuters are advised to continue to buy their season tickets either in paper or on the Key Smartcard.

Related articles

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Hertfordshire Stags one step away from the final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship

Welwyn's Josh Milton was one of the Hertfordshire U20 team that reached the semi-final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire schools in financial crisis ask parents to pay for basic essentials

Picture: Pexels

Hop along to Easter activities in Welwyn Hatfield!

It's no yolk - there's a lot going on in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter. Picture: supplied

Potters Bar county councillor defends use of ‘offensive language’ after formal complaint lodged

Hertsmere Borough Council leader Morris Bright. Photo: Hertsmere Borough Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists