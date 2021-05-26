News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Winners of urban orienteering centenary event awarded trophies

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 1:42 PM May 26, 2021   
Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

The winners of Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's Centenary Street Navigation Challenge - Credit: Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

The winners of a month long town-wide orienteering competition have been announced.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

The two courses are still available for free on Hertfordshire Orienteering Club's website - Credit: Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

Welwyn Garden City’s Centenary “Sport for All” programme was launched in early 2020 with two events organised by Hertfordshire Orienteering Club, but had to be postponed until this year due to the pandemic.

Four different courses were set covering most of the town, and tracking and timing were provided by GPS and a free smartphone app.

On each course, the objective was to collect as many control points as possible in 45 minutes.

orienteering Welwyn

Rachel Sequeira receives Centenary Challenge Ladies Winner award from Eric Walsby, secretary of WGC100 “Sport for All - Credit: Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

Trophies, sponsored by Tesco, were awarded to the highest scoring man and woman.

You may also want to watch:

They were presented by John Beech and Eric Walsby, chairman and secretary of WGC100 “Sport for All”.

The women’s winner, Rachel Sequeira, only started orienteering in 2020 as a result of the Centenary publicity and the men’s winner, Dan Hodson, is an avid orienteer who regularly competes at events.

Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

Dan Hodson receives Centenary Challenge Mens Winner award from John Beech, chairman of WGC100 “Sport for All" - Credit: Hertfordshire Orienteering Club

Most Read

  1. 1 Was Welwyn Garden City designed to have a high rise block of flats?
  2. 2 Have you seen this wanted man?
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Pub owners named among UK’s top employers
  2. 5 New fine dining restaurant launches at Hatfield House
  3. 6 CCTV appeal following indecent exposure on bus
  4. 7 Officers receive award for saving the life of man with CPR
  5. 8 Addiction charity reopens community café as COVID restrictions ease
  6. 9 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  7. 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The courses are still available to everybody, free of charge via www.herts-orienteering.club.

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Police helicopter helps with arrest following reports of 'threatening'...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A1(m) Hatfield Tunnel

Low hanging cable in Hatfield tunnel closes A1(M)

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A three-day closure at London King’s Cross in June will mark the end of a multi-million pound station upgrade.

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Police thank ‘quick-thinking’ public following teenager’s arrest

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus