Winners of urban orienteering centenary event awarded trophies
The winners of a month long town-wide orienteering competition have been announced.
Welwyn Garden City’s Centenary “Sport for All” programme was launched in early 2020 with two events organised by Hertfordshire Orienteering Club, but had to be postponed until this year due to the pandemic.
Four different courses were set covering most of the town, and tracking and timing were provided by GPS and a free smartphone app.
On each course, the objective was to collect as many control points as possible in 45 minutes.
Trophies, sponsored by Tesco, were awarded to the highest scoring man and woman.
They were presented by John Beech and Eric Walsby, chairman and secretary of WGC100 “Sport for All”.
The women’s winner, Rachel Sequeira, only started orienteering in 2020 as a result of the Centenary publicity and the men’s winner, Dan Hodson, is an avid orienteer who regularly competes at events.
The courses are still available to everybody, free of charge via www.herts-orienteering.club.