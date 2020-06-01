Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building in Welwyn Garden City has been listed for sale with planning permission approved to build 27 flats.

The asking price for 26 Stonehills is £4,250,000, excluding VAT and subject to contract.

The 33,874 sq ft building was home to Debenhams until it closed on January 15 this year.

The building, listed on Estate-office.com, has planning permission for conversion plus new build to provide 27 residential apartments comprising 18 one bedroom and 9 two bedroom units.

The approved plan would convert the first and second floors, with an additional storey to provide residential accommodation.

While the ground floor would remain for retail uses.

The permission for the new build would see the square footage of the building increase to 41,043sq ft.

The website describes the building as ‘situated in a prime town centre location’ and ‘a highly prominent former department store comprising an attractive corner building’.

The building had previously been offered to rent to several companies with no success.

Click here to see the full planning application or search ‘6/2019/1452/MAJ’ on planning.welhat.gov.uk/search.