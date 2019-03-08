Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City office workers drenched in custard for Comic Relief

PUBLISHED: 11:31 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 March 2019

Smart10 Recruitment finance manager Dawn Locke and company director Claire Brindle after being covered in cold custard have raised nearly £700 for Comic Relief. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Welwyn Garden City-based company covered their staff in cold custard to celebrate raising £700 for Comic Relief.

Staff at recruitment company Smart 10, which is based in Broadwater Road, poured cold custard over their company director and finance manager on Friday to celebrate exceeding their £500 fundraising target.

The money was raised through online crowdfunding on LinkedIn and through clients, and once they reached £500 company director Claire Brindle nominated finance manager Dawn Locke to be drenched in custard alongside her.

Office manager Jennie Hurst said: “We had a bucket of custard and all the consultants had their own cups to pour over them at the end. They were both absolutely drenched.

“The weather was so bad that we did it in the office in a paddling pool. We’ve done fundraisers before and had cake sales but this was definitely the best one so far.”

