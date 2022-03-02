Welwyn Garden City nursery elated with toy donation from local charity

A charity set up to "actively serve humanity" at a local, national and international level has donated toys and equipment to local youngsters.

The AGMS Foundation gifted the items to the children of Footsteps Pre-Nursery in Welwyn Garden City.

The foundation is a charity whose ethos is "Actively Serving Humanity" at a local, national and international level.

The charity's founder, Iqbal Bharij, had celebrated his birthday on February 22 and the charity offered the donation in his honour.

Judith Chamberlain, who works at the pre-nursery, said staff were very appreciative of the donation: “Footsteps is a small nursery school based in Welwyn Garden City catering for children aged two to four. We are fortunate to be based in a lovely woodland setting which provides the children with many opportunities to explore their natural surroundings.

"As a small concern we are reliant on fundraising and charity donations to provide some of the equipment and resources our children need. That is why we are very grateful to AGMS Foundation for making this donation to us. We feel especially privileged that the donation is being made on their founder’s birthday and wish him many happy returns of the day.”

The foundation is a non-profit and non-government organisation that hopes to help people reach their full potential, be responsible and have ownership for the well-being of their own communities and society.

This project is representative of AGMS’s wider principles and commitment of giving back to the local community. - Credit: AGMS Foundation

"This project is representative of AGMS's wider principles and commitment of giving back to the local community. AGMS Foundation firmly believes in supporting local organisations who are involved in upholding the community and is the best way to encourage both community service, change and growth," said Roshni Bharij, a volunteer and the wife of AGMS Foundation trustee Kishan Bharij.

AGMS brings together all of its resources in multiple ways to help the people of their community, including distributing food to Hatfield Town Centre Foodbank, every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12 noon.

To find out more about the AGMS Foundation, to donate, or to volunteer, see agmsfoundation.org.