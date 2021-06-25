Plans unveiled to knock down Norton building and build more than 100 flats

Published: 4:13 PM June 25, 2021

A planning application to demolish Norton building and build blocks of flats has been submitted to the council

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the old Norton building - on Bridge Road East in Welwyn Garden City - and build more than 100 flats in its place.

The application would see four new apartment buildings erected, creating a total of 138 apartments, together with parking and even an outdoor gym.

Norton building already has planning permission to convert several floors into flats

The existing building is a 1930s red brick industrial facility comprising a four-storey block and two five-storey towers that originally contained the works of the Norton Grinding Wheel Company.

Today, the majority of the building comprises vacant office floorspace while Norton Gym is located on part of the ground floor.

The building currently has planning permission for the first, second and third floors while the gym is at the end of their lease.

The four block that would replace the building would contain 40 one-bedroom units, 91 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units.

The nearby B&Q also has an application to turn it into flats

The developers argued that the building has been largely vacant for approximately 17 years, and the existing planning permission means the change of use to residential confirms it is no longer used for employment.

The proposed height of the tallest building on site would be 4.5 storeys which equates to 16.7 metres above external ground level. Elsewhere on-site building heights are generally four-storeys with a small portion at three- storeys alongside single storey bin and bike stores.

The tallest built form would be located to directly correlate with the tallest portion of the existing Norton Building with two ‘towers’ in similar positions to the existing towers.

Block ‘A’ is four storeys in height and comprises 62 residential units and a semibasement level for parking and cycle storage.

Block ‘B’ is four storeys in height and comprises 40 residential units.

Block ‘C’ is part three, part four storeys in height and comprises 21 residential units - this block will accommodate the affordable units.

Block ‘D’ is four storeys in height and comprises 15 residential units.

The outdoor gym specifications are to be agreed at the detail design stage.

To comment on the application visit here.