Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town
- Credit: WGC100
The first image of a new statue of Ebenezer Howard statue that will stand in Welwyn Garden City has been shared by the Welwyn Garden Centenary Foundation.
The image shows the near final product which was commissioned to mark the centenary year and funded by the Wheat Quarter.
Cast in bronze and weighing half a ton, the statue stands over seven feet (2.2m) tall.
Local sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies said: "I’m delighted with the casting which has brought out all the detail in the clay model."
The statue will be installed in Howardsgate later this year when the plinth of Welsh slate has been carved and finished.
You may also want to watch:
A specialist contractor has been commissioned to undertake the works. It is hoped that lighting can be installed so that the statue will be illuminated during evening hours.
Peter Waine, chairman of the Centenary Foundation, said: "The garden city pioneers believed that public art was a vital element in the street scene and it is fitting that this statue of the founder of Welwyn Garden City should be installed in our centenary year."
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination
- 2 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 3 Can you name Welwyn Garden City's newest fire engine?
- 4 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
- 5 Council tax increase set to fund county, borough and police services
- 6 Burglars steal jewellery and cash after threatening residents
- 7 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 8 Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield now level with England average
- 9 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield
- 10 Three hours free parking to be considered for Hatfield