News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:00 PM February 26, 2021   
Ebenezer Howard statue

The statue is still considered to be work in progress, but will be installed later this year - Credit: WGC100

The first image of a new statue of Ebenezer Howard statue that will stand in Welwyn Garden City has been shared by the Welwyn Garden Centenary Foundation.

The image shows the near final product which was commissioned to mark the centenary year and funded by the Wheat Quarter.

Cast in bronze and weighing half a ton, the statue stands over seven feet (2.2m) tall.

Local sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies said: "I’m delighted with the casting which has brought out all the detail in the clay model."

The statue will be installed in Howardsgate later this year when the plinth of Welsh slate has been carved and finished.

You may also want to watch:

A specialist contractor has been commissioned to undertake the works. It is hoped that lighting can be installed so that the statue will be illuminated during evening hours.

Peter Waine, chairman of the Centenary Foundation, said: "The garden city pioneers believed that public art was a vital element in the street scene and it is fitting that this statue of the founder of Welwyn Garden City should be installed in our centenary year."

Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination
  2. 2 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  3. 3 Can you name Welwyn Garden City's newest fire engine?
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
  2. 5 Council tax increase set to fund county, borough and police services
  3. 6 Burglars steal jewellery and cash after threatening residents
  4. 7 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield now level with England average
  6. 9 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield
  7. 10 Three hours free parking to be considered for Hatfield
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The number of Hertfordshire residents eating 'Eat Out to Help Out' has been revealed.

Shop Local

Shops, restaurants and cafés open during lockdown three

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A Welwyn Garden City father has been told to boil a kettle 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Father told to 'boil a kettle' for hot water as he waits for council...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Six people have been charged with crimes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Harry Rutter/Arch

Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Digswell

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus