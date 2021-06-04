Welwyn Garden City gets its own outdoor seating for the summer

Published: 3:42 PM June 4, 2021

An area in Welwyn Garden City has turned into an Italian piazza just in time for summer.

In Wigmores South, just outside of Sainsbury’s, 14 picnic benches and umbrellas have been placed courtesy of the Welwyn Garden City BID.

The al fresco area will be here for the rest of summer - Credit: WGC BID

The initiative, which has been funded by businesses in the town centre, has been very well received by visitors who have benefitted from having extra seating to enjoy their takeaways.

The outdoor seating area, which is monitored 24/7 by CCTV, is looked after by the BID team, whose friendly ambassadors are on hand every day to ensure sanitisation and all COVID-safety rules are adhered to.

The new seating area has been very popular so far - Credit: WGC BID

Susan Banks, a resident of WGC commented on Wonderful Welwyn Garden City’s Facebook page: “Enjoying the wonderful space and sunshine for a mid-morning snack!! Thank you for organizing this - could almost be on holiday!!”

There a more than a dozen benches for people to sit down and enjoy drinks on - Credit: WGC BID

Mike Paraliki, owner of Ashley Charles Hairdressing and member of the BID Board, said: "Having the al fresco dining area has really improved this area. We were intending to spread the seating areas around the town and on the green areas on Howardsgate but unfortunately we couldn’t get permission to use the land.

"However, it has been a blessing in disguise as the area works so well where it is. We have had wonderful feedback from shoppers and footfall has definitely increased in the area."

Nicky Wolff, WGC BID manager, said: "The picnic benches and umbrellas will be staying until the end of summer, as long as they are respected and looked after by everyone who uses them."