Welwyn Garden City gets its own outdoor seating for the summer
- Credit: WGC BID
An area in Welwyn Garden City has turned into an Italian piazza just in time for summer.
In Wigmores South, just outside of Sainsbury’s, 14 picnic benches and umbrellas have been placed courtesy of the Welwyn Garden City BID.
The initiative, which has been funded by businesses in the town centre, has been very well received by visitors who have benefitted from having extra seating to enjoy their takeaways.
The outdoor seating area, which is monitored 24/7 by CCTV, is looked after by the BID team, whose friendly ambassadors are on hand every day to ensure sanitisation and all COVID-safety rules are adhered to.
Susan Banks, a resident of WGC commented on Wonderful Welwyn Garden City’s Facebook page: “Enjoying the wonderful space and sunshine for a mid-morning snack!! Thank you for organizing this - could almost be on holiday!!”
You may also want to watch:
Mike Paraliki, owner of Ashley Charles Hairdressing and member of the BID Board, said: "Having the al fresco dining area has really improved this area. We were intending to spread the seating areas around the town and on the green areas on Howardsgate but unfortunately we couldn’t get permission to use the land.
"However, it has been a blessing in disguise as the area works so well where it is. We have had wonderful feedback from shoppers and footfall has definitely increased in the area."
Most Read
- 1 ‘Inspiring’ slimmer opens up about weight loss journey
- 2 Hatfield dad's anger at 10 month delay to police conduct investigation
- 3 Missing Hatfield man found safe
- 4 Missing 24-year-old from Hatfield found safe
- 5 Killer jailed for harrowing murder of Christie Frewin
- 6 Have your say on whether the Welwyn High Street planters and 20mph zone should stay
- 7 National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in Welwyn Hatfield?
- 8 Welwyn Garden City gets its own outdoor seating for the summer
- 9 Rail passengers warned of London King's Cross station closure this weekend
- 10 New dementia support group launches in Hatfield
Nicky Wolff, WGC BID manager, said: "The picnic benches and umbrellas will be staying until the end of summer, as long as they are respected and looked after by everyone who uses them."