Advanced search

Hindu Navratri festival celebrated in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:26 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 01 October 2019

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Archant

The Hindu festival of Navratri, which takes place over nine nights, was celebrated with dancing and worship at Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus.

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICCMembers of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Navratri is Sanskrit for 'nine nights' and members of Vibrant Indian Culture Club (VICC) held the 'Ratri B4 Navratri' celebration, which means 'the night before Navratri', on Saturday, September 21.

Cllr Pankit Shah, who attended along with deputy mayor Peter Hebden, said: "It is great to see the Indian community of Welwyn and Hatfield coming together to celebrate this auspicious festival, that brings together families and friends to worship and dance together.

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICCMembers of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

"Building a community and getting to know one another has a long-lasting impact and is such a positive step."

The VICC is now getting ready to celebrate Diwali (the festival of lights) and Hindu New Year on Saturday, October 19, at Ludwick Family Club in WGC, with tickets available online.

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICCMembers of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICCMembers of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

You may also want to watch:

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICCMembers of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Most Read

Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police. Picture: Helen Drake.

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Most Read

Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police. Picture: Helen Drake.

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar secure first win of the season at East London

Tom Clarke got the second Potters Bar goal against East London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hindu Navratri festival celebrated in Welwyn Garden City

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC

Herts Ad Sunday League: Herts Lions roar again with comeback win over Mermaid

Mitchell Pagett of Beehive goes past a grounded Snug Bar player. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Ebenezer Howard’s descendant returns to Welwyn Garden City for half marathon

Ebenezer Howard's great-great-grandson George Howard returned to Welwyn Garden City to run a half-marathon. Picture: Supplied

Saracens Mavericks complete line-up for new Superleague season with two big signings

Saracens Mavericks' new signing Jodie Gibson seen in action for England Roses against Uganda. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists