Hindu Navratri festival celebrated in Welwyn Garden City

Members of the Oaklands College Vibrant Indian Culture Club celebrated Navratri in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC Archant

The Hindu festival of Navratri, which takes place over nine nights, was celebrated with dancing and worship at Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus.

Navratri is Sanskrit for 'nine nights' and members of Vibrant Indian Culture Club (VICC) held the 'Ratri B4 Navratri' celebration, which means 'the night before Navratri', on Saturday, September 21.

Cllr Pankit Shah, who attended along with deputy mayor Peter Hebden, said: "It is great to see the Indian community of Welwyn and Hatfield coming together to celebrate this auspicious festival, that brings together families and friends to worship and dance together.

"Building a community and getting to know one another has a long-lasting impact and is such a positive step."

The VICC is now getting ready to celebrate Diwali (the festival of lights) and Hindu New Year on Saturday, October 19, at Ludwick Family Club in WGC, with tickets available online.

