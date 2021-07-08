Developer buys former gasometer site from National Grid

Published: 4:44 PM July 8, 2021

Construction is hoped to start on the former gas holder site next year - Credit: Google Maps

A property developer has bought an industrial site in Welwyn Garden City with the intention of redeveloping the land.

Henry Boot, a property investment and development company, bought a three acre site on Tewin Road for £6.2m from the National Grid.

The gas holders stopped being used in 2010 - Credit: Google Maps

Subject to planning, the company hopes the site will be redeveloped to deliver around 70,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

They anticipate work will start in spring 2022.

The Tewin Road site used to host two large gas holders that once played an essential role in making sure local homes had a reliable gas supply, but these became redundant as sufficient storage capacity for gas became available within the pipe network.

The holders were built in 1929 and dismantled in 2018.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director of HBD, said: “This site is extremely well located within an established south east industrial location with neighbouring occupiers including Ocado, Aldi and ATS Euromaster and offers excellent potential for redevelopment.

"During the year we have been successful in seeking new development opportunities and we look forward to announcing further deals in the coming weeks.”