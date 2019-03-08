Advanced search

Police appeal to locate naked Welwyn Garden City man

PUBLISHED: 13:02 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 19 July 2019

Police are asking for the public's help in tracing a man seen naked in Welwyn Garden City

Police are asking for the public's help in tracing a man seen naked in Welwyn Garden City

Officers are appealing for the public's help after a vulnerable man was seen naked in Welwyn Garden City three times.

Between Monday, June 17, and Sunday, July 7, the man was captured on doorbell CCTV in Howlands in the early hours of the morning.

In one CCTV recording, he is seen walking towards the New QEII Hospital, where he enters a driveway before walking back in the direction he had come from.

In another piece of footage, he is seen sitting on a neighbour's doorstep before leaving.

He is described as white, around 30 years old, and skinny.

PC Shaun Buchanan, from the Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We do not believe the man has any malicious intent in his behaviour but we are very concerned for his welfare.

"In the footage, vehicles can be seen driving past and I would urge the occupants of those vehicles to get in touch if you saw any of these incidents.

"Any witnesses who have seen this man in the local area should please get in touch so that we can try and identify him and ensure he receives any help that he needs.

You can report incidents through 101 or email shaun.buchanan@herts.pnn.police.uk.

