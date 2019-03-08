Breaking
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night
PUBLISHED: 11:09 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 26 August 2019
Archant
A murder investigation has opened after a woman died in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.
A man of 36 and a 40-year-old woman, both from Welwyn Garden City, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to an address in Fordwich Road at 8pm on Saturday, August 24, to a woman in her 60s who had been assaulted and had serious injuries.
Medical assistance was given by paramedics, but the woman was pronounced dead outside the property.
READ MORE: Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street
Police are guarding the address as investigations continue.
Comments have been disabled on this article.