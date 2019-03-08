Breaking

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied. Archant

A murder investigation has opened after a woman died in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

A man of 36 and a 40-year-old woman, both from Welwyn Garden City, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Police were called to an address in Fordwich Road at 8pm on Saturday, August 24, to a woman in her 60s who had been assaulted and had serious injuries.

Medical assistance was given by paramedics, but the woman was pronounced dead outside the property.

Police are guarding the address as investigations continue.