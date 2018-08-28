Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City mum: ‘Every day all I want is my son back’

PUBLISHED: 11:38 09 January 2019

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

Archant

A bereaved Welwyn Garden City mum has told how she is “silently screaming in pain” 16 years after the death of her young son.

Cheryl and Michael celebrating their daughters wedding with their granddaughter. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl ChapmanCheryl and Michael celebrating their daughters wedding with their granddaughter. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

Cheryl Chapman, 51, and husband Michael, 55, live in the same Boundary Lane home in Welwyn Garden City as they did when Anthony died aged 14, following a 10-year battle with leukaemia.

The tormented mum of three has spoken to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, close to the anniversary of his death, because she wants to raise awareness that surviving child loss is a lifelong process.

Cheryl said: “It’s like living two lives – one where you pretend everything is okay and another where you’re silently screaming in pain.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about Anthony.

“I feel totally numb most of the time.

“It is hard describe how life is without Anthony. I do the best I can but some days it is a struggle to get out of bed.

“We know life goes on but ours stopped the day Anthony passed away.

“I feel envious of parents who still have their 30-year-old children.”

Her son would have celebrated his 30th birthday on September 14.

It coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the hospice, which helped the family so much when they needed it most.

East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) in Milton, Cambridge, was opened by Princess Diana in 1988. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a royal patron and visited recently with Prince William.

Every year, Anthony’s family and friends hold a barbecue at their home in his memory on his birthday.

But they feel now it is time to celebrate his life in a different way and would like to encourage people to donate to the hospice.

They have never felt able to return to the hospice for its annual remembrance service because the pain and fear of going back to the place where the teenager died is too intense.

Cheryl said: “After 16 years since Anthony passed away, the pain of losing him is still as hard as it was on that day [November 26, 2002].

“Every day all I want is my son back.

“Life will never be the same.

“We take life one day at a time.

“You never expect to bury your son, no matter what age they are.

“It’s like having the weight of the world in your heart as it’s so heavy and hurts.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

“He was the sunshine in everyone’s lives.

“I have dreams where he is alive and walking around.

“He is well – no leukaemia, no hospitals.

“It’s great to see him again and hear his voice.

“Then you wake up and it’s back to a very harsh reality that he isn’t here and the pain spreads through your body so fast it’s unreal.”

Yet there is a glimmer of hope alongside the sadness.

Her 12-year-old granddaughter has brought her joy and laughter since she was born.

And she even shares her late uncle’s sense of humour - and looks like him.

“When Macayle was born she brought us out of a very long dark tunnel.

“Sometimes my granddaughter looks at me and it is as if Anthony is looking at me”, Cheryl added.

For ways to support EACH, or make a donation, go to www.each.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Most Read

7 of the best spas to visit in Berkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 pretty Berkshire villages you need to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

The ultimate Berkshire walking guide

#includeImage($article, 225)

Martha Collison on life since the Great British Bake Off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Berkshire walk around Waltham St Lawrence, Shottersbrooke and White Waltham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City mum: ‘Every day all I want is my son back’

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Overturned car in Welwyn crash

A car overturned in a crash on Digswell Hill. Picture: A Law

Cross Country champs and parkruns galore as GCR start 2019 with a bang

Garden City Runners were out in force at the Herts Cross Country Championships.

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists