Another motorbike found on fire in Welwyn Garden City

A blue motorbike was set on fire near the airfield in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lauren Webster Archant

A motorbike was found on fire in Welwyn Garden City amid a spate of nine reported thefts of motorbikes and mopeds across the borough since February.

At around 3.45pm, the blaze - near Hillyfields - was attended by the Welwyn Garden City fire brigade and a bucket and back pack sprayer were used to extinguish it.

Lauren, who came across the fire while walking her dogs, said she spotted the blue motorbike near Panshanger Airfield.

'I reported it to the police and when I returned a big blast of smoke came out so I also rang fire services,' she said.

Anita Webster, also from Welwyn Garden City, reported her son's bike stolen when it was taken from his home in Heronswood Road on Wednesday, Feburary 19.

She said: 'We found his bike thanks to a dog walker on Facebook and found a second stolen bike at the same time.

'Not that he has his back - as it was written off. Someone somewhere knows who this is.'