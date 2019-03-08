Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

PUBLISHED: 10:29 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 01 April 2019

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

supplied/Getty

The council has teamed up with engineers and food experts to allow Welwyn Garden City’s famed fountain to flow with chocolate in time for Easter.

The fountain has been lit up or dyed in many colours to commemorate many causes over the years, but this is the first time that edible chocolate will flow from the iconic town monument on Parkway.

Residents will be invited to come down with their families to dip fruit in the communal event.

The project involves almost 20,000 litres of specialist liquid chocolate and two tons of chopped pineapple, strawberries and apples.

Children and adults will be discouraged from climbing in due to hygiene reasons, but council officers will be on hand with wet wipes in case of accidents.

To maintain health and safety standards, hair nets must be worn by all and consumption will be limited to one (1) fruit segment per person.

Special prizes will be available for anyone who comes dressed as a marshmallow or a strawberry.

A council spokesperson said: “We decided to give the town a sweet treat this year, while encouraging healthier eating habits.

“We’ll have health expert Larpi Loof on hand to show you creative ways to eat more fruit.”

The council has budgeted £450,000 for the one-day event, which necessitates the cancelling of bin collections and street lighting for the rest of the year.

Welwyn Garden City mum-of-three Trude Story said: “I’m really excited for this.

“I’m coming down there with buckets as well as all the reduced fruit they’ve got in Sainsbury’s.”

