Charity Christmas meal for the elderly in Welwyn Garden City

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group Archant

A Welwyn Hatfield charity held a Christmas Day dinner for people who would usually be alone over the holidays.

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

Since it was founded in 1973, the Mixed Group has organised a Christmas lunch for lonely and elderly people from across Welwyn Hatfield.

Each Christmas, the group caters for around 120 guests at Douglas Tilbe House in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, with dedicated groups of drivers transporting guests to and from the venue and voluntary musicians providing entertainment.

The charity received a £1,000 donation in November from a fair and auction at Welwyn Garden City's Masonic Lodge, which Mixed Group founder Sean Cox spent on Christmas presents for the guests.

