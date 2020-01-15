Gallery
Charity Christmas meal for the elderly in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 06:59 16 January 2020
Archant
A Welwyn Hatfield charity held a Christmas Day dinner for people who would usually be alone over the holidays.
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
Since it was founded in 1973, the Mixed Group has organised a Christmas lunch for lonely and elderly people from across Welwyn Hatfield.
Each Christmas, the group caters for around 120 guests at Douglas Tilbe House in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, with dedicated groups of drivers transporting guests to and from the venue and voluntary musicians providing entertainment.
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The charity received a £1,000 donation in November from a fair and auction at Welwyn Garden City's Masonic Lodge, which Mixed Group founder Sean Cox spent on Christmas presents for the guests.
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group
The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group