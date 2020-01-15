Advanced search

Gallery

Charity Christmas meal for the elderly in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 06:59 16 January 2020

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

Archant

A Welwyn Hatfield charity held a Christmas Day dinner for people who would usually be alone over the holidays.

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

Since it was founded in 1973, the Mixed Group has organised a Christmas lunch for lonely and elderly people from across Welwyn Hatfield.

Each Christmas, the group caters for around 120 guests at Douglas Tilbe House in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City, with dedicated groups of drivers transporting guests to and from the venue and voluntary musicians providing entertainment.

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The charity received a £1,000 donation in November from a fair and auction at Welwyn Garden City's Masonic Lodge, which Mixed Group founder Sean Cox spent on Christmas presents for the guests.

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

You may also want to watch:

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed GroupThe Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Debenhams shuts its doors for the last time in Welwyn Garden City

Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.

Charity Christmas meal for the elderly in Welwyn Garden City

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

All change for Potters Bar Bowls Club

Outgoing Potters Bar Bowls Club president Bill Burrows (left) hands over to his successor Jan Southwell.

Train delays between London and Stevenage due to electricity failure

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Tens of thousands of Hertfordshire residents calling 111 NHS helpline each month

More than 31,000 Herts residents are calling 111 each month. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists