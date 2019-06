Appeal for missing Welwyn Garden City teenager

Elizabeth Doherty was last seen at 7pm last night (June 29), when she left her home in Welwyn Garden City.

The 16-year-old is 5ft 3ins and now has short blonde hair.

Herts police have asked anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact them on 101.

