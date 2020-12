Published: 12:21 PM February 18, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A man who went missing from Welwyn Garden City this morning has been found safe and well.

David Neicho, aged 40, was reported missing at around 7.30am, having last been seen in Eastor.

Police have thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.