Published: 9:01 AM September 1, 2019 Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020

A Welwyn Garden City man who was missing has now been found safe and well. Picture: Helen Drake - Credit: Archant

A missing Welwyn Garden City man has now been found safe and well.

Herts police were growing increasingly worried about Graham Watson, who had last been seen at his home in Welwyn Garden City at 9.30pm yesterday (August 31).

The 60-year-old has now been found safe and well.