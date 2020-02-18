Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man missing from Welwyn Garden City this morning.

David Neicho, aged 40, was last seen at around 7.30am in Eastor.

David is around 5ft 9in tall, and is described as having a medium build with shoulder length brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a distinctive dark blue jacket with grey stripes.

If you have seen David since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with David now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.