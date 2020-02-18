Advanced search

Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 February 2020

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man missing from Welwyn Garden City this morning.

David Neicho, aged 40, was last seen at around 7.30am in Eastor.

David is around 5ft 9in tall, and is described as having a medium build with shoulder length brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a distinctive dark blue jacket with grey stripes.

If you have seen David since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with David now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Travel time between Stevenage and London extended by an hour due to signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant/FILE

What to see at new-look de Havilland Aircraft Museum

The de Havilland Comet 1a in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

