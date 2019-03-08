Advanced search

Appeal for missing Welwyn Garden City man

PUBLISHED: 10:01 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 01 September 2019

Herts police are growing increasingly worried about Graham Watson. Picture: Herts police

Herts police are growing increasingly worried about Graham Watson. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City man?

Herts police are growing increasingly worried about Graham Watson, who was last seen at his home in Welwyn Garden City at 9.30pm yesterday (August 31).

He is white, 5ft 11ins, and with hair that is thinning on top.

The 60-year-old, who sometimes uses glasses, is believed to be wearing either grey pyjamas or beige trousers.

Anyone who has seen Graham or has information about his whereabouts should call the police on 101, quoting ISR 846 of August 31. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

