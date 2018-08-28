Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

PUBLISHED: 11:10 17 December 2018

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Police are investigating after Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s staff were threatened by a gang of teenagers.

Police were called at 8.27pm on Friday, December 14 following an assault at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “A group of teenagers were reportedly seen standing outside the restaurant before threats of violence were made to a staff member.

“Staff kept the restaurant door closed while the youths were standing outside, however a group of the teenagers entered the restaurant.

“One member of staff asked the group to leave before he was pushed by a teenage boy who then left.

“A group of youths were moved on by police officers earlier in the evening after reports of antisocial behaviour in the restaurant.”

The group was described as a mix of boys and girls between 13 to 18 years old.

•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66047/18.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

More than 900 sign petition to help Hatfield club for children with autism and ADHD find new home

Potential Kids, which provides social and activity groups for young people on the autism spectrum or with ADHD and their families, is looking for a permanent home for its centre as it must vacate its space in Beaconsfield Court, Hatfield. Picture: supplied.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists