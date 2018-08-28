Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Police are investigating after Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s staff were threatened by a gang of teenagers.

Police were called at 8.27pm on Friday, December 14 following an assault at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “A group of teenagers were reportedly seen standing outside the restaurant before threats of violence were made to a staff member.

“Staff kept the restaurant door closed while the youths were standing outside, however a group of the teenagers entered the restaurant.

“One member of staff asked the group to leave before he was pushed by a teenage boy who then left.

“A group of youths were moved on by police officers earlier in the evening after reports of antisocial behaviour in the restaurant.”

The group was described as a mix of boys and girls between 13 to 18 years old.

•Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66047/18.