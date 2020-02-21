Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Marks & Sparks fundraise for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 17:38 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 21 February 2020

The Marks and Spencer team from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Mark and Spencer team have spent the last few months raising money for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance charity.

The team recently presented them with a cheque for £1,925.75.

However, it was only on the day they presented the cheque that they learned each air ambulance flight costs £2,000.

So they decided to go back to raise the remaining £74.25.

The air ambulance service was the branch's local charity for 2019 and the money was raised by staff taking part in several events.

They included dressing up in red and yellow (air ambulance colours), cake sales, bike rides, ice bucket challenge and loose change collection pots around the store.

Store manager Nevin Haldan said: "I am very proud of the team as we also support our corporate charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, Prostate Cancer UK, Breast Cancer Now and many more.

"So to achieve this amount for our local charity is amazing and very well done."

