Fundraiser launched for funeral of WGC punk icon Mark Astronaut

A fundraiser has been launched to pay for the funeral of Welwyn Garden City punk rock icon Mark Astronaut who passed away earlier this month.

Mark died on July 7, after an enduring 40-year music career that saw him earn cult status among punks for his work with The Astronauts and The Otters.

Now, his former bandmates are hoping to raise £4,000 for his funeral and have set up a JustGiving page for people to donate.

“On July 7, 2022, we lost our dear friend and band mate Mark Astronaut,” read the fundraising page.

“Many of you will have known Mark through his unparalleled music, or perhaps as a familiar face around Hertfordshire for more than 45 years. His passing has been a huge shock for many but the legacy he leaves behind will stay with us for many, many years.

“A funeral for Mark is being organised, however currently we have no funds to make this happen. We are relying on the generosity of people that knew Mark to help make this happen.

“Given Mark was such an important figure in our lives, we want to make sure that he is given the send-off he so deserves. Any amount, no matter how small – we know times are hard right now – will be greatly appreciated.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to the date and location of the funeral, and how many people it will be able to accommodate, though our hope is as many of you wanting to attend will be able to do so.

“Once arrangements for the funeral have been made, we will share them via this page and on social media. We will also be organising an event later in the year to celebrate Mark’s life and his music, details of which will be shared in time.”

Mark’s passing was confirmed via a statement from The Astronauts on July 8, which read: “It is with immense shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Astronaut. We have lost a remarkable talent and an incredibly dear friend.

“Thank you for the kindness you’ve shown to Mark and the support you’ve given to his music. Today we will play his songs loudly and remember the amazing legacy Mark leaves behind.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/markastronaut.