Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl's
PUBLISHED: 12:38 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 February 2020
Archant
A man from Welwyn Garden City has pleaded guilty to the theft of cash and cigarettes from a McColl's in the town.
Ryan Ellis, of Knightsfield, admitted to trespassing and stealing from the newsagent and post office in Haldens on two separate occasions last month.
He stole £1,500 worth of cigarettes and cash to the value of £200 on January 3 and on January 4 stole £1,000 worth of cigarettes and £2,500 in cash.
You may also want to watch:
The 35-year-old admitted to trespassing and theft at two hearings at Stevenage Magistrates' Court - on January 18 and February 11 - and was given a prison sentence of six months, suspended for 24 months.
According to the court, this is due to the seriousness of the offence and that it involved a degree of planning, he went equipped to enter and caused damage to the property.
A significant loss to the business was also recorded during the police investigation.
He has also been ordered to pay £5,200 in compensation, a £122 surcharge to victims' services, and £85 costs. He must also attend a drug programme and be under electronic monitoring for three months.
Comments have been disabled on this article.