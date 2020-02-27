Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl's

PUBLISHED: 12:38 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 February 2020

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A man from Welwyn Garden City has pleaded guilty to the theft of cash and cigarettes from a McColl's in the town.

Ryan Ellis, of Knightsfield, admitted to trespassing and stealing from the newsagent and post office in Haldens on two separate occasions last month.

He stole £1,500 worth of cigarettes and cash to the value of £200 on January 3 and on January 4 stole £1,000 worth of cigarettes and £2,500 in cash.

You may also want to watch:

The 35-year-old admitted to trespassing and theft at two hearings at Stevenage Magistrates' Court - on January 18 and February 11 - and was given a prison sentence of six months, suspended for 24 months.

According to the court, this is due to the seriousness of the offence and that it involved a degree of planning, he went equipped to enter and caused damage to the property.

A significant loss to the business was also recorded during the police investigation.

He has also been ordered to pay £5,200 in compensation, a £122 surcharge to victims' services, and £85 costs. He must also attend a drug programme and be under electronic monitoring for three months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire youth attend gang and knife crime evening

Young people across Herts heard about the consquences of gang involvement and knife crime. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Combining University of Hertfordshire studies with Saracens Mavericks a ‘really easy decision’ for Chloe Essam

Chloe Essam in action for Saracens Mavericks as they took on Wasps in a pre-season friendly. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Hatfield hairdressers raise money for drug and alcohol charity

Setting Out's Theresa Beretta and Staff with Resolve CEO Joe Heeney. Picture: Supplied.

Govia Thameslink issues reminder to passengers ahead of weekend travel disruption

Planned engineering works, which affect Thameslink and Great Northern services, will be taking place this weekend. Picture: Network Rail
Drive 24