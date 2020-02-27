Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl's

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A man from Welwyn Garden City has pleaded guilty to the theft of cash and cigarettes from a McColl's in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Ellis, of Knightsfield, admitted to trespassing and stealing from the newsagent and post office in Haldens on two separate occasions last month.

He stole £1,500 worth of cigarettes and cash to the value of £200 on January 3 and on January 4 stole £1,000 worth of cigarettes and £2,500 in cash.

You may also want to watch:

The 35-year-old admitted to trespassing and theft at two hearings at Stevenage Magistrates' Court - on January 18 and February 11 - and was given a prison sentence of six months, suspended for 24 months.

According to the court, this is due to the seriousness of the offence and that it involved a degree of planning, he went equipped to enter and caused damage to the property.

A significant loss to the business was also recorded during the police investigation.

He has also been ordered to pay £5,200 in compensation, a £122 surcharge to victims' services, and £85 costs. He must also attend a drug programme and be under electronic monitoring for three months.