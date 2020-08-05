Welwyn Garden City teenagers warned by police after shooting BB gun at passer-by
PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 August 2020
Archant
A Welwyn Garden City man was struck on the head with a pellet from a BB gun by a group of teenagers on Monday.
Herts police were called at around 7.40pm on Monday, August 3 following an incident in a wooded area near Chequers in Welwyn Garden City.
You may also want to watch:
It was reported that a man had been struck to the head with a pellet from a BB gun.
The man, who was not seriously injured, retrieved the weapon and returned home to contact police.
Officers attended and the weapon was seized.
A teenager who had been in possession of the weapon, along with a group of friends, was identified and given strong words of advice after the victim requested the incident was not taken any further.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.