Welwyn Garden City teenagers warned by police after shooting BB gun at passer-by

PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 August 2020

A group of teenagers were warned after shooting a BB gun at a man in Welwyn Garden City.

A group of teenagers were warned after shooting a BB gun at a man in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man was struck on the head with a pellet from a BB gun by a group of teenagers on Monday.

Herts police were called at around 7.40pm on Monday, August 3 following an incident in a wooded area near Chequers in Welwyn Garden City.

It was reported that a man had been struck to the head with a pellet from a BB gun.

The man, who was not seriously injured, retrieved the weapon and returned home to contact police.

Officers attended and the weapon was seized.

A teenager who had been in possession of the weapon, along with a group of friends, was identified and given strong words of advice after the victim requested the incident was not taken any further.

